Best movies with a mostly female cast

On June 8, 2018, the female-led crime caper "Ocean's 8" arrives in theaters starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. The movie, about a group of female criminal masterminds who devise a plan to steal millions of dollars in jewels from the annual Met Gala, is definitely on our summer must-watch list. To celebrate the movie, Wonderwall.com has compiled a list of the best female-led films ever to hit the big screen. Keep reading for more...

