'Little Women' cast: Where are they now?

In the 1994 movie "Little Women," based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name about a family of sisters experiencing life during the Civil War, Susan Sarandon played the mother of the March sisters, who were portrayed by Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Winona Ryder, Samantha Mathis and Trini Alvarado. Christian Bale, Gabriel Byrne and Eric Stoltz all had supporting roles in the star-studded film too. To celebrate the May 13, 2018, debut of PBS's "Little Women" three-part miniseries, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what the cast of the '94 flick is up to now...

