Child stars of the '80s: Where are they now?

It's been a lifetime -- no, really! -- since Corey Feldman, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, Alyssa Milano and more former child actors discovered superstardom back in the '80s. And a lot has happened to them since then! To celebrate the anniversary of a beloved child-star-packed '80s movie -- "The Goonies," which came out in June 1985 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what your favorite child stars of the decade are up to now... Keep reading for more...

