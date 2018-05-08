Most controversial child stars: Where are they now?

Not all child stars have controversy follow their every move, but quite a few onetime young actors have found themselves in some pretty hot water. From pregnancies to nudity scandals to DUIs, some of these teens managed to mess with their own careers before they truly got started, while others were able to turn things around and build names for themselves in Hollywood. Though the cast of "The Wonder Years" -- which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the show's finale on May 12, 2018 -- wasn't exactly synonymous with scandal back then, star Fred Savage has endured some serious drama since. TV mom Alley Mills revealed in January 2018 that young Fred and TV brother Jason Hervey faced sexual harassment charges from a costumer in their final season, claims Alley told Yahoo were "completely ridiculous" because there was "no crime." In March 2018, a costume designer on his since-cancelled 2015 show "The Grinder" filed a lawsuit accusing Fred of harassment, discrimination and assault and battery, charges he's called "completely without merit and absolutely untrue." Keep reading to find out the latest on Fred and other former child stars plagued by controversy...

RELATED: Child stars: Where are they now?