Jessica Biel's life in pictures

It's been more than 20 years since Jessica Biel found fame back in the mid-'90s as a teenage star on The WB. To celebrate the beautiful actress-producer's 36th birthday on March 3, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the Golden Globe nominee's life in pictures -- from her "7th Heaven" days to her most memorable movies and romances to her roles as Mrs. Timberlake and Mom. Keep reading for more...

