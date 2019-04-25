One of this week's tabloids claims Tom Selleck is writing a scathing "tell-all" book in which he plans to "blast old enemies" and reveal secrets about his past romances. Although it's true the actor is penning a memoir, the magazine's take on the project isn't accurate. Gossip Cop can correct it.

"Selleck Settling Scores In $10 Million Tell-All" reads a headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. The "Blue Bloods" star recently announced he's writing an autobiography, but according to the outlet, the book is going to be both controversial and vindictive. "If anybody's going to have the final word about the events in Tom's life, it's going to be him!" a supposed source tells the outlet.

The alleged insider further contends that Selleck is writing the book "to blow the lid off his ugly divorce" to his first wife, Jaqueline Ray, as well as open up about many of the famous women he's dated over the years. The questionable tipster goes on to say the actor also plans to slam the new reboot of his classic TV series, "Magnum, P.I.," in addition to exposing all of his old Hollywood feuds. "It won't be pretty," adds the so-called "source."

The idea that Selleck is using his memoir to lash out at the world simply isn't true. Gossip Cop checked in with the actor's spokesperson, who explains that his autobiography will cover his career, childhood, family, being a devoted dad to six kids, notable people he's met over the years and other details about his personal and professional life. As for whether the book is a "tell-all," Selleck's rep tells us, "Not at all."

The book's publisher, HarperCollins, released additional details about Selleck's upcoming memoir. The actor's autobiography will provide a "rewarding look" inside his life, "that combines heart and head, work and home, hard-fought wisdom and renewable optimism." In addition to describing the book as "inspiring," HarperCollins further noted it will be "rich with charm, insight, and a surprising dose of self-deprecating humor." Simply put, Selleck's memoir isn't some sort of savage takedown of Hollywood.

Unfortunately, we're not surprised the Enquirer's story is so off-base. Just two months ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Selleck was leaving his CBS show "Blue Bloods" due to "crippling arthritis." We debunked the story as soon as it emerged, and it was officially announced earlier this month that the actor will be returning for a 10th season of the hit series.

