Twitterview: Vanilla Ice

By Rebecca Silverstein

Vanilla Ice is heating up! He's got a new album on the way, a part in an upcoming Adam Sandler flick and a renewal on his house-flipping reality show, "The Vanilla Ice Project." So it's no wonder why Hotels.com chose the rapper to front its Trip Your Face campaign. Keep clicking as we chat with Vanilla Ice about the trashing hotel rooms and more.

And when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @VanillaIce on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Ready to start this #twitterview?

@VanillaIce: Let's do it ! All set !

RELATED: Find out why Glo salutes Vanilla Ice