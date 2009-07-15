Jennifer Garner is back at her old "Alias" stomping grounds at ABC.



Don't expect her to be slipping into her Sydney Bristow wigs anytime soon though. Garner's first-look production deal with ABC means she won't necessarily be in front of the cameras, reports Variety.



The trade reports that she and her Vandalia production partner Juliana Janes want to produce women-driven TV shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and would like to draw on writers Garner worked with on "Alias" and "Felicity."



Sounds like a good fit to us, but if they could work in some female spy stuff, we'd be even more psyched.



