Bindi Irwin's boyfriend has been revealed.

Though it's been speculated that the daughter of the late Steve Irwin is dating 18-year-old professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, Powell all but confirmed it with a super-sweet Instagram message for Bindi on Friday, her 17th birthday.

Powell calls Bindi a "gorgeous girl," and says he's "counting down the days" until he gets to see her again.

"Happy Birthday to this gorgeous girl!" he wrote, sharing a selfie of the two. "Feel very blessed to have you in my life. Counting down the days until I get to see you again!"

Bindi recently confirmed to ET that that she was dating someone special.

"There is someone special in my life right now, and I'm really happy with that," she said. "Life is wonderful at the moment."

Bindi hasn't been shy about sharing pics with Chandler on Instagram, including this one two weeks ago when he joined the Wildlife Warriors team to spread the message of conservation.

Clearly, Bindi is all grown-up and still supporting her late father's passion for wildlife.

"Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero," Bindi told ET.