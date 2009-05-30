Move over, George Clooney.

Looks like Brad Pitt has found a new celeb to heckle: Mel Gibson.

The actor poked fun at Gibson's 2006 DUI arrest at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards Saturday in L.A.

Just before the show began, Pitt entered the room and sat in a booth off to the side of the stage with Fight Club costar Ed Norton and the film's director David Fincher.

Gibson opened the show riding in on a horse and wearing a Viking helmet. He then introduced Fight Club, which was inducted into the Guy Hall of Fame.

"Thanks, sugar t***!" Pitt told Gibson as he accepted the award. (When he was arrested for DUI, Gibson reportedly called a female police officer "sugar t***.")

Pitt, Norton and Fincher then read all of the bad reviews of Fight Club and cheered at each criticism.

After plugging his upcoming movie, the intentionally misspelled Inglourious Basterds, Pitt told the crowd, "Thank you for the greatest moment of my f****** life!" He stayed on stage for a few more seconds, pumping his fists above his head and egging the audience on to scream.

Before leaving, Pitt posed for photos backstage with Gibson and actress Halle Berry. He then darted out a side door where his car was waiting.