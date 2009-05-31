LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Southern California woman who gave birth to the world's longest-surviving set of octuplets has reportedly signed a deal to star in a reality television series.

People magazine reported Sunday on its Web site that Nadya Suleman has agreed to be filmed by a British production company. Suleman gave birth to the six boys and two girls in January and also has six other children.

Suleman lawyer Jeff Czech (CHEK') says production company Eyeworks hasn't yet sold the proposed show to any American television network and plans to air the series on British TV.

He says film crews will not follow Suleman and her children 24 hours a day, but will document birthdays and special family events.

He didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.