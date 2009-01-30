DETROIT (AP) -- It's probably not popular with their bosses. But the ailing Detroit Three automakers' rank-and-file workers and their supporters have a new anthem, straight from a country star. John Rich — of the duo Big & Rich — has written a song called "Shuttin' Detroit Down." Rich premiered it this week on Detroit's WYCD-FM and has been performing it during a radio station tour. The Detroit Free Press reports Friday the host of the "AfterMidNite" country program heard on more than 250 outlets says reactions have been strong. A Warner Bros. spokeswoman says it rushed a copy of the song to radio stations and had no idea it would explode. The chorus begins, "In the real world, they're shuttin' Detroit down, while the boss-man takes his bonus and jets on out of town." ——— Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com