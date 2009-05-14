ATLANTA (AP) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. employees, retirees and their families may get a trip down "Allison Road" at a company party headlined by the rock band Gin Blossoms.

The group, which had several hits in the 1990s, is scheduled to perform at a private party that the world's biggest airline operator is holding at its Atlanta headquarters Saturday to thank workers for their efforts during difficult financial times.

Most of the costs for the event, which will also include a wine presentation and a visit by Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur, are being picked up by Delta's vendor partners, Chief Executive Richard Anderson said in a recorded message to employees Thursday night.

The band's Web site confirms it is set for a private performance in Atlanta that day.

The Gin Blossoms rose from Tempe, Ariz., nightclubs in the early 1990s to platinum-selling album success before disbanding in 1997. The band reunited several years later.

The group's hits include "Hey Jealousy," "Found Out about You" and "Allison Road."

Delta will host another party for employees in Minneapolis on May 30. Delta acquired Eagan, Minn.-based Northwest Airlines last October.