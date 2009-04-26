Rue McClanahan and Betty White -- Bea Arthur's former costars on the Golden Girls -- are remembering the actress, who died Saturday at age 86 following a battle with cancer.

"[Thirty-seven] years ago she showed me how to be very brave in playing comedy," McClanahan tells Entertainment Tonight. "I'll miss that courage. And I'll miss that voice."

Adds White, "I knew it would hurt, I just didn't know it would hurt this much. I'm so happy that she received her Lifetime Achievement Award while she was still with us, so she could appreciate that. She was such a big part of my life."

