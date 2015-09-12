Jennifer Garner was all smiles when she stepped out for her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Ben Affleck in late June.

The 43-year-old actress looked happier than ever as she joined a group of A-list celebrities for the Think It Up education initiative telecast held in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

Garner kept her style cool and casual for the fundraising event hosted by the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). She paired black skinny jeans with a simple fitted tee from the organization, which aims to improve education in America and inspire public school students to turn their passion into projects.

During the event, which was also attended by celebs like Jessica Biel, Halle Berry, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves and Kristen Bell, the "13 Going on 30" star hung out with Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow dated Affleck from 1997 to 2000. Maybe the two had a lot to talk about?

Despite all the drama that has consumed her life lately, it looks like Garner is staying positive.

Affleck and Garner announced their divorce on June 30, just one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary. Rumors swirled that the reason for the split was due to an alleged affair that Affleck had with the couple's former nanny, Christine Ouzounian, but Affleck's reps have vehemently denied that to "ET."

While both Garner and Affleck have been seen around Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks without their wedding rings, the two have appeared amicable and kept a united front for their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They have attended doctor appointments and counseling sessions together in California, and Affleck regularly traveled to Georgia while Garner was filming the movie "Miracles From Heaven" in the Atlanta area. The entire family even traveled to Florida to celebrate Affleck's 43rd birthday in mid-August.