Kim Zolciak's "mini stroke" certainly hasn't stopped her from snapping selfies.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star shared via Instagram on Friday that she was back in the hospital, but insisted it was nothing serious.

"Going in for one more procedure, things are looking up! Don't let the oxygen scare you, it's just protocol," she captioned her hospital selfie. "I wanted THANK all of you for the love! I feel so overwhelmed with all the texts, comments etc. I'm so grateful to have all of you! #TheyDontCallMeToughieForNothing"

Prior to posting this pic, Zolciak shared another hospital image of her cuddling up to her husband Kroy Biermann. "All that matters... FAMILY," she wrote to her 1.5 million followers.

On Thursday morning, the mother-of-six revealed that she had a health scare after competing on "Dancing With the Stars."

"The last 24 hrs have been a whirlwind! I landed yesterday morning from LAX (took the red eye right after DWTS) I got home and within minutes suffered a TIA (mini stroke)," she said, posting another hospital selfie. "The left side of my body went completely numb and my speech was gone."

Zolciak assured her fans that she had recovered, and thanked husband, friend Niki Toney-Pressley, daughter Brielle Biermann and Brielle's boyfriend Slade Osborne for their "quick reactions."

"I have 100% of my feeling back THANK GOD," the 37-year-old continued. "Still in the hospital but I just know I'm getting released today! #CrazyAgeDoesntMatter"