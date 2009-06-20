Entertainment Tonight.

Madonna's three-year-old adopted daughter, Mercy James, has left her birthplace of Malawi, says the Associated Press.

The little girl was flown out of the African nation late Friday on a private jet bound for London, an airport employee and a source close to the adoption proceedings tell the AP. The flight, which included a stop in South Africa, was expected to arrive in London on Saturday morning.

A nanny, child nurse and another aide reportedly joined Mercy on the flight.

The Supreme Court of Malawi recently approved the adoption after a lower court ruled that Madonna could not adopt the little girl. Last year Madonna adopted a son from Malawi, David.

