Madonna's Adopted Daughter Headed to London
Entertainment Tonight.
Madonna's three-year-old adopted daughter, Mercy James, has left her birthplace of Malawi, says the Associated Press.
The little girl was flown out of the African nation late Friday on a private jet bound for London, an airport employee and a source close to the adoption proceedings tell the AP. The flight, which included a stop in South Africa, was expected to arrive in London on Saturday morning.
A nanny, child nurse and another aide reportedly joined Mercy on the flight.
The Supreme Court of Malawi recently approved the adoption after a lower court ruled that Madonna could not adopt the little girl. Last year Madonna adopted a son from Malawi, David.
Related stories on ETonline.com:Madonna 'Ecstatic' to Be Able to Adopt Mercy James
Report: Mercy James' Father Consents to Madonna's Adoption
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 08, 2019 See which stars of the '80s and '90s went broke