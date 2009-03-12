LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Plans to auction off more than 2,000 of Michael Jackson's personal items can move forward — for now.

Attorneys for MJJ Productions, which sued an auction house last week claiming it had no right to sell Jackson's possessions, has filed documents in court allowing auction plans to proceed until April 3, when the original lawsuit is set to be heard.

Attorneys for Julien's Auction House and founder Darren Julien jointly filed the document Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

"They've agreed for us to continue to promote the exhibit and auction," said Julien, adding that he "hopes and expects" that Jackson's team will honor their original contract and allow the auction to be held April 21 as scheduled.