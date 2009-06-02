Kendra Wilkinson showed off her own line of stripper poles -- or, as she calls them, "sports poles" -- on her Web site Tuesday.

"As you know, I'm an outdoors girl, so it's hard to find fun ways to exercise in my house that keep me from getting bored," she blogs. "I'm like a little monkey and love to swing around on things -- haha -- so that's why I decided to create my own line of sports poles, which will be coming out soon!!!!!"

Check out Kendra Wilkinson's sexy Us Weekly photo shoot!

The former Girl Next Door -- who is set to wed Philadelphia Eagles' Hank Baskett on June 27 -- posted a bunch of photos of herself in short shorts swinging around the pole, which is installed in her kitchen.

See more pics of stars dancing.

"I've definitely hit the pole a time or two just for fun, but wanted to learn the best ways to use it to get my body in smokin' shape and look hottttt while doing it," she continues. "I decided to take a professional lesson and had a fitness instructor Estee Zakar come to my house to show me how to swing like a pro!

See what Kendra looked like as a kid.

"It's one of those things that people think they could never do but it's a LOT easier than it looks…TRUST ME!!!!" she writes. "This is one of the best ways to work out and, at the same time, get your significant other worked up...just ask hank lolololol.

Find out how other stars get fit.

"Tomorrow I'll post a video from my lesson so you can get some pointers on how to master the pole!!!"