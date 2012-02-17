LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The stars of "A Gifted Man" know how they're spending their evening: tweeting about the CBS show as it airs.

Cast members Patrick Wilson, Margo Martindale and Rachelle LeFevre will take to Twitter to answer viewers' questions during the show's new time slot, 9 p.m. EST Friday. They'll be joined by Executive Producer Neal Baer.

Baer says the back-and-forth tweeting doesn't detract from the TV experience, but enhances it. He says it's a "wonderful" way to link viewers with writers and actors, and it reflects conversations people have when watching TV.

"A Gifted Man" stars Wilson as a brilliant, wealthy surgeon whose life changes when he's visited by the spirit of his late ex-wife, who was an idealistic, free-clinic doctor. His ex is played by Jennifer Ehle.