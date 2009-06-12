American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert doesn't have any regrets about coming out in the new issue of Rolling Stone. ( See more shoot pics .)

"I'm really happy with it. The cover looks great. It was great working with

[photographer] Matthew Rolston," he told Usmagazine.com Thursday at L.A.'s Skingraft boutique. "And the title - 'The Liberation of Adam Lambert' - I do feel liberated. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders."

The 27-year-old singer - who has copped to having a crush on Idol champ Kris Allen - told Rolling Stone that he had been living as a gay man in L.A. for the past eight years. He never declared his sexual orientation on Idol because he felt it would have been "so sensationalized that it would overshadow what I was there to do, which was sing."

"It's not like I was holding back before," Lambert explained to Us Thursday. "I was being myself, but it's nice to have everything out in the open."

