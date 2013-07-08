Amanda Bynes has added the President and First Lady to her ongoing list of "ugly" people. The 27-year-old actress slammed Barack and Michelle Obama on Twitter Monday, July 8.

"Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are ugly!" Bynes tweeted. The Easy A actress famously reached out to the President on Twitter for help in April 2012, after she was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and sideswiping a police car. "I don't drink. Please fire the cop who arrested me," she asked the nation's leader. "I also don't hit and run. The end."

PHOTOS: Child stars gone bad

Bynes has a long list of celebrities she's called "ugly" on Twitter, including Miley Cyrus, Drake, Zac Efron, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Jenny McCarthy, Lance Bass and Courtney Love. She recently explained, "I tweet what I feel."

PHOTOS: Amanda Bynes through the years

The She's the Man star also tweets frequently about her own appearance, including ongoing plastic surgery procedures on her nose and weight loss efforts.

PHOTOS: President Obama's A-list pals

"I need to have surgery to look beautiful for the man I'm in love with so I feel comfortable with the way I look when we get married," she tweeted July 2, without mentioning her man's name. She added the following day, "I just weighed myself and I'm 114! Only 14lbs closer to 100!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Calls President Obama, Michelle Obama "Ugly"