Ambyr Childers: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Ray Donovan star Ambyr Childers, 24, spills her secrets to Us Weekly. Her new show premieres June 30 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.
1. I was raised Mormon.
2. I got a scholarship to play golf in college and decided instead to take my first TV acting gig on All My Children.
3. My favorite female artist is Avril Lavigne.
4. I don’t go on roller coasters.
5. I love running to Eminem.
6. I love making s'mores in my fire place.
7. I'm afraid to go in the ocean, but I love going to the beach.
8. My first feature film was Carolina with Shirley MacLaine.
9. I love Broadway theatre.
10. I hate flying, but have to do it a lot.
11. I go to Starbucks everyday.
12. My great-grandmother is still alive.
13. My favorite colors are pink and black.
14. I think Chelsea Handler is hilarious.
15. I'm really competitive.
16. I never get enough sleep.
17. I'm a total homebody.
18. I get along great with my mother-in-law.
19. I love shopping at Target, even though I don't have a RED card.
20. I cry every time I watch The Notebook.
21. I seldom wear makeup.
22. I celebrate Hannukah and Christmas.
23. I'm obsessed with chocolate.
24. I hate snakes.
25. I've always dreamed of working with Leonardo DiCaprio.
