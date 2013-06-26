Ray Donovan star Ambyr Childers, 24, spills her secrets to Us Weekly. Her new show premieres June 30 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.

1. I was raised Mormon.

2. I got a scholarship to play golf in college and decided instead to take my first TV acting gig on All My Children.

3. My favorite female artist is Avril Lavigne.

4. I don’t go on roller coasters.

5. I love running to Eminem.

6. I love making s'mores in my fire place.

7. I'm afraid to go in the ocean, but I love going to the beach.

8. My first feature film was Carolina with Shirley MacLaine.

9. I love Broadway theatre.

10. I hate flying, but have to do it a lot.

11. I go to Starbucks everyday.

12. My great-grandmother is still alive.

13. My favorite colors are pink and black.

14. I think Chelsea Handler is hilarious.

15. I'm really competitive.

16. I never get enough sleep.

17. I'm a total homebody.

18. I get along great with my mother-in-law.

19. I love shopping at Target, even though I don't have a RED card.

20. I cry every time I watch The Notebook.

21. I seldom wear makeup.

22. I celebrate Hannukah and Christmas.

23. I'm obsessed with chocolate.

24. I hate snakes.

25. I've always dreamed of working with Leonardo DiCaprio.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ambyr Childers: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me