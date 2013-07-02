Is Ashlee Simpson seeking the (musically) royal treatment? The pop star stepped out for a night out on the town in Hollywood on Monday, July 1, with Evan Ross, the son of legendary Motown singer Diana Ross, in tow -- and the two resurfaced again the next day for a daytime bite.

The pair, who popped by Teddy's at the Roosevelt Hotel late Monday evening, stayed close as they stepped out of the nightclub around 1:30 early Tuesday morning, with Simpson, 28, looking chic in a floor-length flowered maxi dress, her blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders.

Ross, 24, similarly kept casual for the pair's outing, wearing a black sweater over a loose white shirt and dark pants. According to X17 Online, Simpson giggled a bit as Ross helped her into the back of a chauffeured car as they sped away.

The next day, on Tuesday, July 2, the duo grabbed lunch together in West Hollywood after they were spotted leaving a mutual friend's home that morning.

Sources tell Us Weekly, however, that the two are hanging out just as pals. "Evan and Ashlee have been friends for a really long time, probably ten years," a source says of the duo. "They know each other from the club scene and have tons of mutual friends."

Simpson last beau was Boardwalk Empire actor Vincent Piazza, but the couple pulled the plug on their relationship in November 2012 after a year and a half of dating.

"There was no bad blood and no third party involved," a source told Us at the time. "It was honestly just a long distance relationship and it became too hard to make it work."

Simpson is mom to son Bronx, 4, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, 33, and the pair have stayed amicable for the sake of their son since their split in 2011.

The pop singer recently became an aunt once more after older sister Jessica, 32, gave birth to her second child, baby boy Ace Knute Johnson, on Sunday, June 30 -- an addition to the family that Bronx is very excited about.

"He is definitely very protective, and he's so excited about every time she's growing," Simpson told Us about Bronx looking after Maxwell. "He loves that stuff!"

