J.P. must be just as pumped! "Bachelorette" alum Ashley Hebert has debuted her growing baby bump in two Instagram selfies. It was revealed last month that the reality star is expecting her first child with husband J.P. Rosenbaum.

"Good morning sweet baby!! #preggo #belly," the 29-year-old wrote on April 10. Alongside the caption, the make-up free star cradled her belly in a cleavage-baring maxi dress for the serious pose. On April 23, she posted her baby bump again -- this time, seeming a bit more excited!

"Baby is blowing up a balloon in my belly!!!!" she joked. "#preggo #stretchhh." Hebert wore a tight-fitted lavender top with a long white cardigan, and smiled big with her mouth open.

Hebert and Rosenbaum, 36, first met on Season 7 of "The Bachelorette" in May 2011, where Hebert chose Rosenbaum during the finale rose ceremony. They tied the knot in December 2012 and reside in New Jersey.

"Whenever we're around each other, it's just easy and comfortable and fun," Rosenbaum said of the mom-to-be during the ABC show. "It's a chemistry you can't ignore; it's just there. I can't be without her. I don't want to picture a life without her."

