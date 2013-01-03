The Hollywood Reporter -- The biopic jOBS, starring Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs, will hit theaters in April.

Open Road Films will release the film on behalf of Mark Hulme's Five Star Feature Films. jOBS makes its worldwide premiere as the closing-night film of the Sundance Film Festival this month.

Directed by Joshua Michale Stern, jOBS chronicles Jobs' ascension from college dropout to one of the most revered entrepreneurs of the 20th century. Matthew Whitely penned the script.

The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons and Matthew Modine.

"jOBS is certain to resonate with audiences, and we are thrilled to partner with Five Star Feature Films to bring this film to theaters," said Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg.

Added Hulme: "We set out to find the perfect partners to present jOBS to audiences worldwide, and we feel we have found one with Open Road. They were as impressed as we were with Ashton Kutcher's inspiring and unforgettable performance as Steve Jobs and are excited to distribute the picture in the U.S." The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road by Ortenberg, general counsel and executive vp operations and business affairs Elliott Kleinberg and senior vp acquisitions Ben Cotner. The filmmakers were represented by CAA, which packaged the project.

Inferno Entertainment is handling international sales on jOBS.

