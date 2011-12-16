Singer Etta James is now terminally ill.

Her doctor, Elaine James (not related to the singer), told the Riverside Press-Enterprise (in Riverside, Calif.) that the beloved "At Last" songstress' chronic leukemia was declared incurable two weeks ago.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2011

The 73-year-old entertainer has been suffering from cancer, dementia and kidney failure. Her doctor asked for prayers from the singer's fans.

PHOTOS: See Beyonce as Etta James

"They know she's been sick, but not how sick," Dr. James told the Riverside Press-Enterprise, adding that Etta's communication now is limited mostly to "uh-huhs" and "nos."

PHOTOS: Stars who've battled cancer

Dr. James made her comments outside a Riverside, Calif. conservatorship hearing over the singer's $1 million estate. Etta's son, Donto James, wants control of his mother's assets rather than her husband, Artis Mills.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly