After six drama-filled seasons on MTV, The Hills came to an end in July 2010. But according to show alum Audrina Patridge, the cast may reunite for a movie based on the semi-scripted series.

"[Hills creator] Adam DiVello did talk about wanting to do a Hills movie, but we were kind of all just so fed up with each other that we all needed a little break," Patridge, 26, said on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show.

"We've all had our break, so maybe we'll all come back together and do a movie," Patridge added. "You never know."

The only hitch? Heroine Lauren Conrad, 25 -- who left during the show's fifth season -- told Us Weekly in July that "at this moment," she had no plans to return to reality TV.

Conrad's one-time BFF Heidi Montag, 24, who currently stars on VH1's Famous Food, may not be interested in reuniting with her former castmates, either.

"We were all getting paid to be people we weren't for so long that you stop -- there's no line," Montag's husband, Spencer Pratt, recently told The Daily Beast. "The gauge is gone. The gray area is gone. We got so deep with how many storylines we had to do to continue the machine."

"I thought when this was all over, I could get on an interview and say, 'It was all entertainment,'" Pratt, 27, said. "I thought I was the Wizard of Oz, like, I'm the guy behind the curtain."

