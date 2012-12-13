Ava Sambora is all grown up!

To celebrate her feature film debut in the Judd Apatow comedy "This Is 40," the 15-year-old aspiring actress invited her mother, TV icon Heather Locklear, to join her on the red carpet at the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Ava wore a sleeveless LBD and black platform pumps for the event, also attended by the film's stars Megan Fox, Leslie Mann, Paul Rudd and Lena Dunham. The teen's mother, 51, wore a form-fitting red mini-dress, a black leather jacket, heeled boots and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Clearly excited about the night, Ava tweeted about getting her "hair and makeup" done before the big premiere.

Earlier this year, the starlet's father, "Every Road Leads Home to You" singer, Richie Sambora, opened up about how both he and Locklear keep their daughter grounded.

"Throughout my parenting I have given her a moral barometer, because when they become teenagers, they're going to be away from you more than they're going to be with you," the Bon Jovi guitarist said on "Access Hollywood Live." "They're going to make their own decisions."

The proud father added, "She's dating. She's already dated. I have a nice big house, and I make sure all the kids come over to my place so I get a chance to [meet] them."

