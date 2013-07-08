Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger have set sail into marital bliss! The newlyweds were spotted enjoying their honeymoon on Monday, July 8 in Portofino, Italy.

One week after Lavigne, 28, and Kroeger, 38, tied the knot in the South of France, the husband and wife celebrated aboard a yacht. The "Complicated" singer wore a strapless black dress during the outing, which she paired with a large black sun hat. The Nickelback frontman dressed in a white t-shirt and pants, and rested sunglasses on the front of his shirt.

The Canadian couple was also photographed enjoying a romantic meal together. With big smiles on their faces, Lavigne and Kroeger posed for a picture at their table while toasting with wine glasses.

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, the twosome exchanged vows in front of about 50 guests at Chateau La Napoule in Mandelieu, France, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly. The bride wore a black Monique Lhullier gown and bejeweled flower headpiece, while the groom rocked a black tuxedo over a black shirt and vest.

After the ceremony, the couple treated guests to a fireworks display. "Avril and Chad had glasses of wine in their hands and were kissing as fireworks popped overhead and sparkled down," a source told Us. "It was a magical moment and everyone was overwhelmed!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger Go Boating, Enjoy Romantic Meal During Honeymoon in Italy