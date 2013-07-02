Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger officially wed: All the details!

UsWeekly

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Chad Kroeger! Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger are officially wife and husband after marrying in a wedding ceremony in the South of France on Monday, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The "Complicated" singer, 28, and Nickelback frontman, 38, exchanged vows in front of about 50 guests at Chateau de la Napoule in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France (near Cannes) -- following up the vows with a wild reception and dinner that lasted until 6 a.m. the next morning.

"Yes, they're married," an insider confirms to Us. Adds a second source: "It was a wild, all-night party with drinking, dancing, incredible food and lots of laughter and tears of happiness."

(Over the weekend, widespread speculation -- and confusing tweets from the couple's close friends -- suggested that the twosome, engaged since August 2012, had already tied the knot on June 29 in the same area. It was later revealed that the Canadian couple were just getting their guests warmed up with a pre-wedding bash.)

Highlights of the Monday ceremony and overnight, over-the-top party included an 11:30 p.m. fireworks display on the Mediterranean. "Avril and Chad had glasses of wine in their hands and were kissing as fireworks popped overhead and sparkled down," one reveler says. "It was a magical moment and everyone was overwhelmed!"

The late-late-night dance party included a wide, varied list of tracks from "Sweet Home Alabama" to Bruno Mars' "Marry You."

"It was a truly amazing wedding, absolutely magical," says a source. It's the first wedding for Kroeger, and the second for Lavigne, who split from Sum 41's Deryck Whibley in October 2009 after three years of marriage.

