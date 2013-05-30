NEW YORK (AP) — Bette Midler is officially box office gold — her one-woman Broadway show has recouped its $2.4 million investment in just over eight weeks.

On Broadway for the first time in 30 years, Midler is playing the wondrously snooty super talent agent in "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers."

Written by John Logan, the play is a straightforward biography of a girl with a heavy German accent who turned herself into a mover and shaker in Hollywood.

The show didn't get a single Tony nomination but has been a tough ticket, pulling in $808,816 last week with only seven shows at full capacity.

Other shows this season that recouped include Tom Hanks' "Lucky Guy," the Al Pacino-led revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "The Heiress" with Jessica Chastain.