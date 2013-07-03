Beyonce is (sorta) just like Us! The 31-year-old singer posted a photo of herself enjoying a burger and fries from the fast food restaurant In-N-Out -- but her beverage of choice was not the typical milkshake.

While enjoying some downtime during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, Beyonce treated herself to a tasty treat. Jay-Z's wife shared a picture on Instagram of her In-N-Out meal served on a plate and paired with a peach colored beverage in a champagne flute.

Only a glimpse of Beyonce is revealed in the snapshot as she sits at an outdoor table. The mom to 18-month-old daughter Blue Ivy appeared to be working through her meal as she had three laptops out on her table.

In a new commercial for his album Magna Carta Holy Grail, Jay-Z, 43, gets choked up while talking about fatherhood. "[She's] something that we both created, you know, we still marvel at her," the rapper says. After witnessing his own father leave him when he was young, Jay-Z also reveals that he's worried about raising Blue. He explains, "It's the paranoia of not being a great dad."

