Miley's salvia scandal, Britney's quickie wedding, plus more pop stars behaving badly!
miley cyrus bing pop stars behaving badly
By Jessica Wedemeyer
Rockers may get all the credit for defining the hard-partying rock-and-roll lifestyle, but pop stars are just as likely to live it. Keep reading to BING the details of Miley Cyrus', Britney Spears', and Rihanna's worst behavior -- from drug scandals to trouble with the law, quickie weddings, and more!
"Hannah Montana" she is not! Miley Cyrus may have started as a wholesome Disney kid, but her spree of bad behavior began at her 18th birthday party when she was caught on camera smoking a questionable substance.
BING: What was she smoking?
FIND: Watch the video
SEARCH: Why did Miley make headlines again for bad behavior at her 19th birthday party?
miley cyrus bing pop stars behaving badly
By Jessica Wedemeyer
Rockers may get all the credit for defining the hard-partying rock-and-roll lifestyle, but pop stars are just as likely to live it. Keep reading to BING the details of Miley Cyrus', Britney Spears', and Rihanna's worst behavior -- from drug scandals to trouble with the law, quickie weddings, and more!
"Hannah Montana" she is not! Miley Cyrus may have started as a wholesome Disney kid, but her spree of bad behavior began at her 18th birthday party when she was caught on camera smoking a questionable substance.
BING: What was she smoking?
FIND: Watch the video
SEARCH: Why did Miley make headlines again for bad behavior at her 19th birthday party?