Ask and you shall receive!

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra is set to become the first Indian woman to grace the cover of Playboy in November with a nude pictorial iinside -- and she has no one to thank but herself for the gig.

Petitioning the iconic men's magazine in a letter, the BBC reports Hugh Hefner's staff accepted her request in a matter of days. Posing for the November cover, Chopra's decision to doff her duds is controversial, given the fact that Playboy is banned in her native country, though users will be able to see the sexy photos online.

"I have become the first Indian to pose naked for Playboy and nobody can take away that achievement from me," Chopra, 28, told the BBC. "My sister is proud of my achievement. I haven't told anything to my mother, but I think I will visit her and tell her that she has to accept me the way I am."

During her photo shoot session, Chopra -- who rose to fame thanks to bit parts in a handful of Bollywood flicks -- became especially enamored with Playboy's founder. "Even at 87, he knows how to be an effortless charmer!!!" the actress tweeted after spending time with Hefner at the iconic Playboy Mansion.

"I had fun meeting him and his girlfriends," she elaborated to the BBC. "I am thinking of making him my idol because he lives his life on his terms and conditions. I also live my life on my terms and conditions."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bollywood Actress Sherlyn Chopra Becomes First Indian Woman to Pose Nude for Playboy