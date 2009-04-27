Brad Pitt took his sons Pax and Maddox to Niagara Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Joining the crew were Pitt's parents Bill and Jane and his bodyguards.

The group arrived around 3 p.m. and were whisked to the front of the line. The adults snapped photos of each other, while the boys laughed about getting soaked by the fall.

Pitt flew mostly under the radar in a bright blue poncho, dark sunglasses, hat and a hooded sweatshirt.

"He was looking good," star-struck Melissa Harris, 17, told The Buffalo News.

After the trip, the family returned to Long Island. U.S Border Officers told the newspaper Pitt was "very pleasant" as he crossed through the checkpoint.

They stopped by a Dunkin Donuts before returning to the home in which the family has been renting while Angelina Jolie films thriller Salt.

