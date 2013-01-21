The feud continues! During the Jan. 21 episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville was asked to comment on LeAnn Rimes' recent revelations about her marriage to Eddie Cibrian.

(In an "Entertainment Tonight" interview, the country singer admitted she has "at times" worried her husband of nearly two years will cheat on her. The spouses began dating while both married to other people in 2009.)

"I feel like every day there's a tell-all interview," Glanville, 40, told "WWHL" host Andy Cohen. "It's kind of cray-cray."

Cohen then referenced Glanville's new book, "Drinking & Tweeting," in which she infers that Rimes is Cibrian's "sugar mama." The TV star also alleged that her ex-husband, 39, has always dreamed of living in a large house in an affluent community -- something only Rimes could provide. "It's true, yeah," Glanville shrugged.

Fellow guest Hoda Kotb then chimed in on the conversation. "Have you ever heard the saying -- and I don't know if this applicable to him -- 'the way you got him is the way you'll lose him?'" she asked Glanville, who acknowledged that she had indeed heard the adage.

Speaking of Rimes, Cohen asked, "Do you think she is now ... ?"

"Insane?" Glanville interjected, cutting the host off. "Yes, I do."

Cohen then asked Glanville if she thought Rimes, 30, watched "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "I know she does because [my son] Jakey saw a picture of you and said, 'Oh, that's Le-Le's favorite show.' Jakey's 5. So you're her favorite show," the model told Cohen. "She's watching now. Hi, LeAnn! Hi Le-Le. Call me!"

Rimes denied watching the program via Twitter, though she is aware of Glanville's latest comments. "Wow, the texts from my friend. Kisses and KMA [kiss my ass]," the musician wrote. When a fan of Rimes' noted that she didn't have to see the show to know what was being said, the country star replied, "LOL. At least someone makes sense and gets it."

