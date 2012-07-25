LONDON (AP) -- The Olympic athletes' parade is two days away, but the celebrity parade has already begun in London.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are among the stars expected at London's Victoria & Albert Museum on Wednesday night for a charity gala honoring boxing great Muhammad Ali.

The 70-year-old boxer is expected to attend the Sports for Peace event, while other rumored guests include David Beckham.

Tickets started at 2,500 pounds ($3,900) and will raise money for the educational Muhammad Ali Center and for research into Parkinson's disease.

British newspapers are reporting that Ali, who has battled the degenerative condition for almost 30 years, will have a role in the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

Ali won gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics when he was known as Cassius Clay.