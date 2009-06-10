Bridget Marquardt is thrilled that her Girls Next Door costar Kendra Wilkinson is expecting her first child with fiance Hank Baskett.

"I'm very excited for Kendra and Hank," Marquardt tells Usmagazine.com. "Here I am, planning her bachelorette party when maybe I should be planning her baby shower!

See Hef and the girls' wildest Playboy mansion moments.

"I guess I will work on both...there is a lot to celebrate!" continues Marquardt, who stars in Best of Bridget's Sexiest Beaches tomorrow night at 10 p.m. EDT on the Travel Channel.

See Bridget's best bikini shots!

Wilkinson -- who will wed Baskett June 27 at the Playboy mansion -- blogged that she is "beyond excited" to be a mom.

"i honestly still can't believe that soon hank and i are going to have a little athlete running around the house. seriously, the first thing this kid is going to see when its born is a football hahahahaha" she wrote.

Check out Kendra and Bridget's sexy Us Weekly photo shoot.

"wow this has really been quite a year. from my career to my engagement, and now a baby too! im the luckiest girl in the world!!!!" continued Wilkinson -- whose reality show, Kendra, premiered last Sunday on E!.