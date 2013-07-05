First mother-daughter photo! One day after giving birth to her second daughter, Busy Philipps shared an adorable baby photo on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Mommy & Me

The 34-year-old "Cougar Town" actress welcomed a baby girl with husband Marc Silverstein on Tuesday, July 2, her rep told Us Weekly. "I can confirm she gave birth to a baby girl on July 2 who weighed 8.5 pounds," the rep said. "Everyone is healthy and happy."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

On July 3, Philipps, who is already mom to daughter Birdie, almost 5, tweeted a picture of her new baby girl. "So this happened . . . " she captioned the beautiful shot of her daughter sleeping on her chest.

Philipps tweeted the same words when she announced she was pregnant with her second child in December. At the time, she attached a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

PHOTOS: Celebrity baby names revealed

The actress also tweeted on July 3 a photo of a text message exchange with her pal Paul F. Tompkins. After congratulating Philipps, Tompkins asked what name she gave the baby. "No name yet," she shared. "We are trying out several!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Insured celeb body parts

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Best off-season bikini bods