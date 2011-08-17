LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The California Supreme Court is refusing to consider Phil Spector's appeal of his murder conviction.

The state's high court issued its decision Thursday.

Spector had been hoping justices would consider overturning his conviction on the grounds that prosecutors showed photos and videos of the judge who presided over the case during their closing arguments, which may have created a false impression the judge was a witness.

An appeals court refused to consider the issue in May. That court has said there was enough evidence to convict Spector of the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson at his Alhambra mansion in 2003.

Spector, famous for his work with The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers and others, is serving 19 years to life in prison on a second-degree murder conviction.