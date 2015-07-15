Caitlyn over everything! Caitlyn Jenner's family came out in force to stand by her side as she received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year's ESPY awards.

Caitlyn, dressed in a gorgeous white Versace gown, stunned while being surrounded by the best athletes in the world. For the "I am Cait Jenner" star, though, the people that mattered the most were Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Jenner -- all of whom showed up to support the former Olympian. Caitlyn's mother, Esther, also attended the event and looked incredibly proud of her child.

Rob Kardashian did not attend the event, but did post a photo of Kourtney's daughter Peneloipe on Instagram -- so maybe he was babysitting! (Likewise, Caitlyn's ex wives did not attend the event, as they technically are not family anymore.)

Caitlyn did not walk the red carpet. Just prior to the event, Us Weekly quoted a source who said, "She doesn't want to draw an obscene amount of attention to herself and take away from the other deserving athletes."

When her time came to accept the award, United States soccer legend Abby Wambach presented Caitlyn with the award. Prior to the show, Abby told ESPN how honored she was to present the award.

"I'm not nervous. I just don't want to mess up the words," the openly gay soccer star said.

"It's transcends sports," she said of Caitlyn, "and I think that our whole team is so open minded because we have a lot of openly gay women on the team that we, I hope, can culturally move that ticker, that needle into a more open frame of mind of thought. Tonight is going to be special. Whoever has found out is really excited for me and I couldn't be more honored to do it."

Technically, the ESPYs is the first big public outing for Caitlyn since she transitioned from male to female. But during her speech while accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Caitlyn Jenner was well-spoken and inspirational.

"Trans people deserve something vital. They deserve your respect," Caitlyn Jenner said. "This is not something people have to die over."

ESPN's decision to award Caitlyn was somewhat controversial originally, but the critics have subsided. For every critic of ESPN's decision, there has been a supporter, including ESPYs host Joel McHale. Heck, he thinks he should even be on Caitlyn's payroll.

"I think I need to be paid as Caitlyn Jenner's spokesperson," he joked to the Hollywood Reporter about the number of questions he's fielded on her behalf. "It's the first question I get asked on everything. I really don't mind answering questions about Caitlyn or anything. I will say it again: It's insanely courageous and nobody can deny what Bruce Jenner did in the '70s."

The funnyman commended Caitlyn's courage, but reiterated his offer. "I would be a fabulous spokesperson," he said.

The ESPYs gave Caitlyn an opportunity to again show off her stunning style, one that dazzled in New York recently. When it was announced that she would receive the Arthur Ashe award in June, Caitlyn, like a true female, immediately began thinking about her wardrobe. "What the hell am I going to wear?" she humorously tweeted.

You chose well, Ms. Jenner, you chose well.