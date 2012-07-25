Party like a pop star!

That's exactly what Jennifer Lopez did for her 43rd birthday Tuesday night in a fete aboard a pal's yacht, planned by boyfriend Casper Smart and her manager Benny Medina.

Following a romantic dinner at NYC hotspot Cipriani, Smart, 25, blindfolded his love of almost ten months and transported her to a pier on Manhattan's west side.

"She was so surprised! All of her close friends and family were there, and there were silver balloons and fresh flowers everywhere," one partygoer tells Us Weekly.

The pair -- and their guests, including industry pals and Lopez's friend Mary J. Blige -- danced all night long to tunes spun by DJ Ani Quinn.

"The cake was a teddy bear because her and Casper call each other 'Bear'!" another guest explains. In fact, to complement the ursine-shaped dessert, Casper "gave her a necklace with a tiny pink diamond teddy bear on it," the source says.

"Jennifer was kissing Casper and he was by her side all night," one reveler tells Us. "She really had the best time!"

Last week, Smart opened up for the first time about his relationship with Lopez during a sit-down with Good Morning America.

When asked if the choreographer had experienced "love at first sight" with the "Dance Again" songstress, he admitted that wasn't exactly the way things went down.

"I don't think it was [love at first sight] for either of us," Smart shared. "It was just very natural how it happened. There was nothing before, no flirting, nothing."

Though things have progressed quickly for the pair, who first stepped out together last fall. Still, in early June, Lopez took to her website to deny reports she and Smart had any plans to make it official.

"Rumors!!! Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got," the mom to twins Max and Emme, 4, wrote, referring to a diamond sparkler she had been photographed wearing.

But the pop star has been singing a different tune to her friends, sources told Us this spring.

"She's telling friends she wants to marry Casper," one confidante revealed. "She's certain she wants to be with Casper forever."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Casper Smart Blindfolds Jennifer Lopez For Surprise Yacht Birthday Party!