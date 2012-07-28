BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- These are good days for the "Anger Management" star Charlie Sheen, whose FX sitcom is halfway through its initial 10-episode run and poised to get an order for 90 more.

Sheen told reporters Saturday that doing the show is as "exciting as hell," cheerily adding that 90 more episodes may not be enough.

FX announced plans to bring on Sheen's dad, Martin Sheen, as a regular cast member. He will play the father of Charlie Goodson, the anger-management therapist played by Charlie Sheen.

Sheen likened last year's tumultuous departure from "Two and a Half Men" and its stormy aftermath to a dream he couldn't wake up from.

He was speaking to a session of the Television Critics Association.