Fans have been impatiently anticipating the first glimpse of Kim Kardashian's baby girl, North West, since the reality star gave birth more than a month ago -- but family friend Cheryl Burke says little Nori is worth the wait. Us Weekly caught up with the Dancing With the Stars pro on Wednesday, July 17, at the 2013 ESPY Awards in L.A., where she dished about meeting the world-famous infant for the first time.

PHOTOS: Stars at the 2013 ESPY Awards

"I have met baby North, and she's adorable," Burke gushed to Us. "She looks just like Kim and also Kanye [West], obviously."

Asked whether she'd gotten the baby anything special, the dancer replied, "I did! I spoiled her a little bit. I got her baby Uggs, a nice little blankie, and ballet shoes. I want to turn her into a dancer already! [I also got her] a little ballet outfit."

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's childhood album

Burke, who partnered with Kardashian's brother Rob on Season 13 of DWTS, noted that the reality star was absolutely thrilled to be a mom. "They're so happy," she told Us of the new family. "I've never seen Kim so happy before. She's glowing, and she's loving every moment of it. Kanye, as well -- he's such a great guy, and they're so in love."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye, the perfect match

Indeed, Kardashian herself blogged about her bliss on July 17 -- her first baby-related post since North's birth. "These past couple of weeks have been filled with the most exciting experiences of my life," she wrote on her official website. "I'm enjoying this time to fully embrace motherhood and spend time at home with my family."

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnancy style

"I've been reading all of your messages and want to thank you all for your sweet thoughts and best wishes," she continued, in a nod to her fans. "It truly means everything to me. I am so blessed to have the support of my family and fans in this beautiful moment."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cheryl Burke: Kim Kardashian Is "Glowing," Baby North West Is "Adorable"