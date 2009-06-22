Chris Brown has reached a plea bargain in his felony assault case for beating Rihanna last February.

The singer, 20, will receive five years probation for felony assault. He'll also spend 180 days doing community labor in Virginia. He'll also move home to Virginia, his lawyer, Mark Geragos, announced in court, but will return to California once every three months for updates.

Rihanna did not have to testify.

Brown arrived at a downtown Los Angeles court at 1:30 PDT this afternoon for the hearing. He was escorted inside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center by eight uniformed officers and a bodyguard.

Brown -- who donned a gray striped suit, brown shoes and striped tie -- appeared solemn, according to a witness. His mother followed behind him. The duo were both looking down.

Rihanna -- who wore a black dress, sunglasses and pearls -- was present at court, but never entered the courtroom.

Brown turned himself in to police in February for allegedly beating Rihanna. He was charged with two felonies.

He'll be formally sentenced Aug. 5.

Story developing.

