They go out of their way to avoid being photographed together, which makes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent PDA all the more special.

During Coldplay's concert in Miami on June 29, the band's lead singer, 35, dedicated the song "Yellow" to his "incredible wife." Martin then ran through the crowd to surprise the Oscar winner with a passionate kiss. As her husband made his way back to the stage, a visibly embarrassed Paltrow, 39, giggled and covered her face.

"It doesn't behoove us to be a public couple," Paltrow told ELLE UK in 2009. "He certainly doesn't want that. We've never ever walked down a red carpet together. We never will."

The couple, who recently purchased a $10.45 million home in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, wed in December 2003 and are parents to daughter Apple, 8, and son Moses, 6. Paltrow is currently shooting "Iron Man 3" with Robert Downey Jr., 47, Rebecca Hall, 30, Don Cheadle, 47, Sir Ben Kingsley, 68, and Guy Pearce, 44.

