--Chrissy Teigen and Molly Sims hanging out with Slash and enjoying a concert by The Roots before having dinner at Izakaya during the Borgata 10th Anniversary party in Atlantic City, NJ.

--Kim Cattrall helping British Airways launch their new 787 routes from Toronto to London at Heathrow Airport in London.

--Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and her hubby Judd Apatow taking a break from filming at coffee hot spot WhyNot Coffee in the West Village of NYC.

--Carla Bruni, the former First Lady of France, giving a special performance as part of The New York Observer Salon Series - curated by Absolut ELYX - at The Royalton in NYC.

--Jay-Z snacking on tortilla popchips at the "Super Heroes" themed fundraiser to benefit Robinson Cano's RC24 Foundation at the 40/40 Club in NYC.

--Jessica Alba dancing with girlfriends at Hyde STAPLES Center during the Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg concert in L.A.

--Jason Segel laughing over dinner with a male friend at sbe's Katsuya in Hollywood.

--Iggy Azalea dazzling the crowd as she performed at The Backlot.com and AfterEllen.com's Hot 100 Party at Drai's Nightclub at the W Hollywood.

--Megan Hilty and Ireland Baldwin celebrating Blonde Appreciation Month with John Frieda Sheer Blonde at the Time Warner Center in NYC.

--Olivia Munn filming scenes for her upcoming film, Beware the Night, wearing a Rory Beca Cato Handkerchief Cami in NYC.

--Jamie Chung rocking a pair of the David Kahn Nikki Ankle jeans in Wild Floral print in Beverly Hills.

--Ciara sipping on Hennessy V.S specialty mixed drinks with boyfriend Future at Greystone Manor in West Hollywood.

--Glenn Close chatting with Lake Bell at the Pavan Liqueur Legacy Lounge at the Nantucket Film Festival.

--E! News' Alicia Quarles hosting the WearNewYork launch party, sponsored by online fashion portal Gojee and Ciroc, in NYC.

--Gwen Stefani shopping for designer deals with son Zuma at a Marshalls in Studio City, CA.

--Ben Savage playing trivia at Goal Sports Cafe in West Hollywood.

--Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici relaxing at The Kia Beach House presented by Sabra in Malibu.

--Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French having dinner at Caulfield's in Beverly Hills.

--Chloe Moretz unwinding with some friends at Hotel Chantelle's rooftop in NYC.

--Audrina Patridge supporting DJ IRIE's charity bowling tournament for the IRIE Foundation at Lucky Strike in Miami Beach.

--Vinny Pastore and Frank Santorelli from The Sopranos remembering their friend James Gandolfini during dinner at Nick Varano's restaurant Strega Waterfront in Boston, MA.

--Kyra Sedgwick filling her canteen at the water cooler before buying a pair of shoes at CHUCKiES in NYC.

--Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente enjoying their new engagement while cheering on the Sahara Force India Formula One Team at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone, England.

