Music's biggest names are coming together to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy during a one-hour NBC telethon.

Airing Friday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. EST, Christina Aguilera, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Sting will perform at NBC's New York City studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza during Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together. Jimmy Fallon and NBC News' Brian Williams will also make appearances.

TODAY anchor Matt Lauer will host the telethon, which will raise funds for the American Red Cross' relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy. The organization provides shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance for those affected by the devastating storm.

Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together will also air on several other networks in the NBCUniversal family, including Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA. It will also be live-streamed on NBC.com.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Aguilera, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel Performing in NBC Benefit Concert for Hurricane Sandy Victims