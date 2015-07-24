It's a romance made in comic book heaven!

It appears that Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston are dating, seeing that the two were spotted on yet another date!

Rumors of the pair hooking up first surfaced in March after they met while playing a married couple in the upcoming movie about Hank Williams' life called "I Saw the Light."

The apparent relationship has continued, and on July 23, the unconfirmed couple was spotted sitting in the backseat of a taxi following a dinner at The Wolseley in London.

The Mirror is reporting that the relationship is still fairly "casual" and that Tom and Elizabeth have been texting each other non-stop when they're apart.

Could it be that Scarlet Witch and Loki are crossing over in real life before there is an "Avengers"-"Thor" crossover on the big screen? (Marvel fans have been clamoring for that film for quite some time.)

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's younger sister was previously engaged to Boyd Holbrook, but the couple called off the wedding earlier this year. Prior to the official split, Elizabeth was spotted several times without her ring.

In May, Us Weekly reported that Elizabeth and Tom were an item. A source told the magazine, "She wants to make a new life for herself. She's having fun."